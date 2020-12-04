Google Podcasts Now Lets You Add Custom RSS Feeds, Here's How to Use It

Google is rolling out a new update for its Podcasts that will allow users to access all the new podcast episodes from their favourite creators on other platforms, directly on the app. It is now possible as the company is adding private RSS (Really Simple Syndication) feed support for both Google Podcast's web client and Android and iOS apps. The development would also allow the software giant to pursue users to stay on its Podcasts platform that in comparison, is still behind its competitors like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more. Additionally, the new update enables users to get all their subscribed channel feeds in one place.

The company in a blog post says that the podcast from other platforms will appear along with subscribed shows on Google Podcasts. To add an RSS feed on the apps, head to the Activity section at the bottom right > Select Subscriptions tab > Tap on three dots in the top right corner of the screen > Add by RSS Feed. The process is relatively easier on the web client. Users will need to open Google Podcasts on the web browser > Select more (three vertical lines) > Add by RSS Feed. The feature is currently live and is also available to users in India. In case the feature is not available on the app for Android and iOS, users should get the latest version from Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively.

Google Podcasts now supports subscribing to podcasts by RSS feed on Android, iOS, and Web.This means you can now listen to more podcasts, including premium shows from @slate, @patreon, @glowdotfm, @stratechery, @getredcircle, @memberful, @supercast, and other great services. pic.twitter.com/0iy9yK775C — Zack Reneau-Wedeen (@ZackRW) December 3, 2020

Zack Reneau-Wedeen, head of product for Google Podcasts also shared the development on Twitter. In the tweet, the executive added that Google Podcasts users can now listen to more series including premium shows from Patreon, Slate, Red Circle, Glow, Stratechery, Stratechery, Supercast, and many more. Earlier this year during the peak COVID-19 pandemic, Google had updated the platform with a new design to "make it easier" for the users to discover new series. Last month, the app reached the 50 million downloads milestone on Android, as per Google Play app listing.