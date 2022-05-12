Google Previews Smart AR Glasses That Support Live Translate In Front Of Your Eyes

Google had a slew of Pixel devices to showcase at the I/O 2022 on Wednesday. While some of them were big surprises at the event, we can’t say the same about Google’s interest in the augmented reality (AR) space.

And to show its keenness in the segment, Google previewed its next-gen smart AR glasses which could also be looked at as an upgrade on the original Google Glass. Google’s first smart glasses debuted years back when Sergey Brin and Larry Page were more actively involved in the company’s functioning. But the product we saw on Wednesday felt different.

The demo video of this smart AR glass showed us the potential of integrating Google Assistant into the wearable and allowing specially-abled people to use its potential to their benefit. The most intriguing part about the reveal was its low-key nature, and even the glasses never gave you the impression that it has some smart AR capabilities.

The video also showed us the potential of these glasses, when combined with the ability to translate languages in real-time for people who find it hard to hear things. The other interesting part about these glasses is that during the presentation Google kept its distance from using the name Google Glass for this wearable, which suggests the company has a broader plan for this unnamed device.

Live translate could be one of the use cases of these glasses, and who knows, maybe Google could add navigation support and even offer a read email option in the near future. This brings us to the main part of this device, Google did not share any launch timeline and pricing of this smart wearable.

So, for now, we are not even sure what Google’s main focus is with this product and if AR is in the roadmap, expect the company to talk more about it later.

