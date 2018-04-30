English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Privacy Case Challenged Yet Again in U.S. Supreme Court
The justices will take up an appeal by opponents, led by a conservative group.
(photo for representation, image: Reuters Pictures)
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an internet privacy case involving Google that could put the brakes on an increasingly common form of settlement in class action suits that funnels money to unrelated third parties and charities instead of to people affected by the alleged wrongdoing. The justices will take up an appeal by opponents, led by a conservative group, challenging the $8.5 million that Google agreed to pay in 2013 to settle claims that the search engine operator allowed other websites to see users' search queries, violating their privacy rights. The settlement was upheld by a lower court. Google is part of Alphabet Inc.
The settlement awarded most of the money to universities and organizations that promote internet privacy but nothing to the millions of Google users who the plaintiffs were to have represented in the class action.
The deal's opponents were led by Ted Frank, director of litigation for the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a Washington-based conservative think tank. They said the deal violated procedural rules in U.S. law requiring settlements to be fair, reasonable and adequate. Frank objected to the settlement on the basis of being one of the estimated 129 million Google users in the United States. Google has called Frank a "professional objector."
Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review
Also read: Facebook Attempts to Block Referral of Privacy Case to EU's Top Court
At issue are what are known as "cy pres" awards in settlements that give money that goes unclaimed or cannot feasibly be distributed to unrelated entities as long as it would be in the plaintiffs' interests. Critics have said such awards allow class action attorneys to benefit their own interests instead of their clients' interests.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals justified the Google settlement's structure because each of the 129 million U.S. Google users who theoretically could have claimed part of it would have received "a paltry 4 cents in recovery."
The case began when California resident Paloma Gaos filed a proposed class action lawsuit in 2010 in San Jose federal court claiming Google's search protocols violated federal privacy law by disclosing users' search terms to other websites. Google agreed in the settlement to disclose on its website how users' search terms are shared but was not required to change its behavior. Gaos and two other plaintiffs received $5,000 each for representing the class. Their attorneys received about $2.1 million.
Most of the rest of the money went to six entities including Stanford University, Harvard University and the Oregon-based World Privacy Forum, a privacy and data analytics research organization.
Also Watch
The settlement awarded most of the money to universities and organizations that promote internet privacy but nothing to the millions of Google users who the plaintiffs were to have represented in the class action.
The deal's opponents were led by Ted Frank, director of litigation for the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a Washington-based conservative think tank. They said the deal violated procedural rules in U.S. law requiring settlements to be fair, reasonable and adequate. Frank objected to the settlement on the basis of being one of the estimated 129 million Google users in the United States. Google has called Frank a "professional objector."
Watch: Nokia 7 Plus Review
Also read: Facebook Attempts to Block Referral of Privacy Case to EU's Top Court
At issue are what are known as "cy pres" awards in settlements that give money that goes unclaimed or cannot feasibly be distributed to unrelated entities as long as it would be in the plaintiffs' interests. Critics have said such awards allow class action attorneys to benefit their own interests instead of their clients' interests.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals justified the Google settlement's structure because each of the 129 million U.S. Google users who theoretically could have claimed part of it would have received "a paltry 4 cents in recovery."
The case began when California resident Paloma Gaos filed a proposed class action lawsuit in 2010 in San Jose federal court claiming Google's search protocols violated federal privacy law by disclosing users' search terms to other websites. Google agreed in the settlement to disclose on its website how users' search terms are shared but was not required to change its behavior. Gaos and two other plaintiffs received $5,000 each for representing the class. Their attorneys received about $2.1 million.
Most of the rest of the money went to six entities including Stanford University, Harvard University and the Oregon-based World Privacy Forum, a privacy and data analytics research organization.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rohit Likely to Bat Higher Up the Order: Suryakumar Yadav
- Nokia 7 Plus Review: Is It The Best Phone Under Rs 30,000?
- Rajkummar Rao's Newton Lands in Legal Trouble After CRPF Officer Files Complaint
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report