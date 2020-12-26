Google Quietly Updated The Interface for Pairing Earbuds, Now Look Like iOS and AirPods UI

Android smartphones have been quietly given a new Bluetooth earphone connecting interface, quite similar to the iOS pairing interface. Depending on the kind of earbuds, connecting them could be as easy as bringing the earbuds closer to an Android phone. The new setup experience now features a tall slide that appears from the bottom, with the name of the device centered above and a big picture of the earphones with a connect button. This is made possible via Google's Fast Pair technology, which the company updated in recent weeks.

According to a report in 9to5Google, who gave a brief lowdown of the new system, this new Fast Pair design has been in Android since at least November. In previous software, the process started with a standard notification that includes a thumbnail of the device in question. Appearing at the top of a user's screen. Tapping the notification would initiate the procedure. In the new system, a tall slide slides up from the bottom, with the name of the device and the big photo with a connect button. Once paired, users will have the option to continue 'Setup' or 'Close'. Folks at 9to5Google tried the new experience with the new Pixel Buds TWS earbuds.

This new interface is similar to the one on iOS and AirPods. It appears only for the first time while pairing a new Fast Pair accessory. Android still uses the compact notification for the battery status of both the earbuds and the case. For re-pairing also, Android uses the smaller alert, especially if the smartphone or tablet is already singed-in to a user's Google Account.