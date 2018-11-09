English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Rebrands Smartphone Memory-Decluttering App 'Files Go'
The app was launched in December last year with the aim of solving file and storage management problems for the next generation of smartphone users in countries such as India, Brazil and Nigeria, helping people to make the most of limited phone storage capacities.
Google Rebrands Smartphone Memory-Decluttering App 'Files Go'
Loading...
Google has rebranded and redesigned its memory-decluttering app for smartphones "Files Go" that also assists users to find files faster and share them with others even without an Internet connection. "We're rebranding the app to 'Files by Google' and redesigned the user experience to make sure that the content of your mobile phone is the focus when you use the app," Koji Pereira, UX Lead, Next Billion Users, Google wrote in a blog-post on Thursday.
The search-engine giant noted the app has served over 30 million monthly global users since its launch, irrespective of their mobile phones or Internet speeds. With the new deign in place, once a user clears out the files he/she no longer needs, the app will now inform what use the freed-up space could be of -- whether it is enough to take a few more selfies, or to download a whole movie, Pereira added.
The app was launched in December last year with the aim of solving file and storage management problems for the next generation of smartphone users in countries such as India, Brazil and Nigeria, helping people to make the most of limited phone storage capacities.
The search-engine giant noted the app has served over 30 million monthly global users since its launch, irrespective of their mobile phones or Internet speeds. With the new deign in place, once a user clears out the files he/she no longer needs, the app will now inform what use the freed-up space could be of -- whether it is enough to take a few more selfies, or to download a whole movie, Pereira added.
The app was launched in December last year with the aim of solving file and storage management problems for the next generation of smartphone users in countries such as India, Brazil and Nigeria, helping people to make the most of limited phone storage capacities.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Joe Russo Reveals Infinity War Sequel is 'Currently Sitting Right at Three Hours'
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- A Pair of Clean Lungs Was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...