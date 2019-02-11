English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Releases Chrome 72 With External Storage Support, Picture-in-Picture Mode and More

Apart from new features, Google Chrome 72 brings usual set of bug fixes and security updates.

IANS

Updated:February 11, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
Google is preparing to introduce an ad-blocker to Chrome browser despite fears that it would hit their online advertising revenues. (File photo)
Google is rolling out the new update for its search browser, Chrome 72, with bug fixes, security updates and newer features like external storage access for Android apps including microSD cards and USB drives along with Picture in Picture (PiP) mode for Chrome sites.

With Chrome 72, Google has optimised the browser for touchscreen devices in tablet mode and added app shortcuts for Android apps that are now searchable in the launcher, the company wrote in a blog post on Saturday.

"Users can find an app shortcut by long pressing or right-clicking on an Android app," the post said.

The update also brings Google Assistant and Android 9 Pie to more Chromebooks after a short testing period on the 'Pixel Slate' device.

The update also features a page about touch-gestures in Chrome's built-in screen reader -- ChromeVox -- tutorial.

"Within the screen reader, we have added a setting in the ChromeVox options page that would read anything under the mouse cursor," the post added.

Additionally, Chrome 72 would allow files saved via Backup and Sync on Google Drive to be available in the Files app under the My Drive/Computers menu option.

Systems would be receiving the updates over the next several days, the post noted.

