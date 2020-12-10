Google Releases 'Year in Search 2020' and Coronavirus Wasn't the Most Trending Query in India This Year

Google has shared its 'Year in Search 2020' list that includes the most trending queries from this year. The company has divided the list into several sections such as overall search queries in India, movies, news events, personalities, TV series, and more. Although this year was (and still is) plagued by the COVID-19 , it appears that people in India were more eagerly waiting for the Indian Premier League that took place between September and November. The top three queries in the country this year include Indian Premier League, Coronavirus, US election results. Notably, IPL was the fifth most searched query globally in 2020, Google' Year in Search 2020 list revealed.

The Year in Search 2020 by Google also has a 'Near me' section that includes the most searched queries around my location. My 'near me' section shows that the fourth most search query was 'Liquor shops near me.' The most searched about movies in India this year were Dil Bechara, Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji, Shakuntala Devi, and Gunjan Saxena. In terms of personalities, new US President Joe Biden, Indian journalist Arnab Goswami, and singer Kanika Kapoor dominated the section. Other international personalities that were trending on Google in India include North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un, Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan, and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. When it comes to TV shows (mainly web series), Spanish crime drama Money Heist (Netflix) topped the list, followed by Indian titles including Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story on Sony LIV, and Mirzapur 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Other than movies and TV shows-related queries, Google has also shared a list of most 'how-to' and 'what is' trends in India in the Year in Search 2020. These queries are mainly driven by users' experience during peak lockdown period in India (March to June) where several products were inaccessible. In the 'how to' section, most searched queries on Google Search include How to make paneer, How to increase immunity, and How to make dalgona coffee. Similarly, the 'what is' section include queries likes What is coronavirus , What is binod, and What is plasma therapy.

Globally, the top trending queries this year include Coronavirus , Election results, Kobe Bryant, Zoom, and IPL. Some of the most searched about games on Google globally were Among Us, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and Valorant.