Google Releasing Free Training Programme on Building AR Content

Google is releasing an "introduction to Augmented Reality (AR) and ARCore" class on online learning platform "Coursera" for users to learn and develop AR content at no cost. The 15-hour programme would introduce app makers to Google's AR content-building platform -- "ARCore", as well as resources like the search engine giant's own "Poly object library," Engadget reported late on Tuesday.Focussing on its own AR-building platforms, the tech giant would help creators to generate, manage and use 3D assets and elements. "With regard to the specifics of what participants will be learning, the course is designed for those who are entirely new to it along with a breakdown of popular 'use cases' for those experiences and a walkthrough for exactly how the effect is accomplished using AR use flows," Android Headlines reported.This could be Google's attempt of bringing its AR-building platforms to float above the others, including Apple's "ARKit", along with helping creators. The enrolment for the four-week programme has already started and the classes would commence from July 16, Android Headlines reported.