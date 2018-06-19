English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Removes Option to Book Uber Rides Inside Google Maps
The feature allowing users to book Uber rides through Google Maps was added in January last year, with which users could enter a location, identify their route, check Uber prices and request a ride without leaving the Maps app.
Google has reportedly killed the ability of direct Uber ride booking from inside Google Maps without giving any reason. The feature allowing users to book Uber rides through Google Maps was added in January last year, with which users could enter a location, identify their route, check Uber prices and request a ride without leaving the Maps app.
On one Google Maps Help page, Google simply says "you then no longer book Uber rides directly in Google Maps", Android Police reported late on Monday. Uber integration was pulled from Google Maps on iOS earlier then on Android, according to the report.
The ability to book an Uber through Maps allowed users to avoid the official Uber app, which has previously been criticised for its aggressive location tracking.
