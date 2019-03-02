English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Removing Ability To Unlock Android Phones Using "Ok Google" Gesture
For Google's phone and tablet users, this will mean both a loss of functionality and a significant gain in terms of security, the report noted
For Google's phone and tablet users, this will mean both a loss of functionality and a significant gain in terms of security, the report noted
Loading...
Google is getting rid of the ability to unlock your phone with Voice Match and the "Ok Google" command in a new update to the Google app further securing the system.
The search-engine giant has decided to limit the "Voice Match" unlock feature to only launch the Assistant interface on the lock screen instead of unlocking the Android device on the basis of voice match.
"Moto Z" and "Pixel XL" devices had already lost the functionality with the Google app's 9.27 update.
With the 9.31 update, other devices that still had continued to have full voice unlocking powers, will also lose it, Engadget reported on Friday.
Previously, with an "Ok Google" command and question, the device would unlock the screen to the app concerned.
From here on users will have to unlock their devices to go beyond just personal results like Google Calendar, email, reminders and shopping lists.
Google had already chosen not to include the "Unlock with Voice Match" feature when it launched the "Pixel 3" and "Pixel 3XL".
At the CES 2019, the company announced just days ago that it would also be doing away with the feature on all Android devices, the report said.
This step would safeguard phones from anybody, who could try to barge into the device on the basis of a similar voice or a recording of the user's own voice.
For Google's phone and tablet users, this will mean both a loss of functionality and a significant gain in terms of security, the report noted.
The search-engine giant has decided to limit the "Voice Match" unlock feature to only launch the Assistant interface on the lock screen instead of unlocking the Android device on the basis of voice match.
"Moto Z" and "Pixel XL" devices had already lost the functionality with the Google app's 9.27 update.
With the 9.31 update, other devices that still had continued to have full voice unlocking powers, will also lose it, Engadget reported on Friday.
Previously, with an "Ok Google" command and question, the device would unlock the screen to the app concerned.
From here on users will have to unlock their devices to go beyond just personal results like Google Calendar, email, reminders and shopping lists.
Google had already chosen not to include the "Unlock with Voice Match" feature when it launched the "Pixel 3" and "Pixel 3XL".
At the CES 2019, the company announced just days ago that it would also be doing away with the feature on all Android devices, the report said.
This step would safeguard phones from anybody, who could try to barge into the device on the basis of a similar voice or a recording of the user's own voice.
For Google's phone and tablet users, this will mean both a loss of functionality and a significant gain in terms of security, the report noted.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal BO: Kartik Aaryan Gets His Biggest Opener, Madhuri Dixit Film Emerges Hit
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Colourful Gowns & Wild Headgears in Jonas Brothers Video
- Trevor Noah Made a Joke About War Between India & Pakistan, But People are Not Amused
- India vs Australia: Dhoni Gets Hit on Forearm During Net Session
- Saumya Tandon Slams Veena Malik for Mocking Abhinandan Varthaman and IAF
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results