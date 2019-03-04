English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Reportedly Refuses to Remove Absher App, Which Lets Saudi Men Track Women in Their Family
Absher allows Saudi users to access government services and also offers features which allow "Saudi men to grant and rescind travel permission for women
Google has refused to pull out a controversial government app from Saudi Arabia which lets men track and control women who travel, saying it does not violate its Play Store policies.According to a report in the Business Insider, the tech giant told the office of California Democrat Representative Jackie Speier, who had called for the removal of the app called "Absher", that the app does not violate its terms of service.
The US Representatives Speier, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and 11 others have demanded that Apple and Google must both remove the app. Speier called Google's response "deeply unsatisfactory".
"The responses received so far from Apple and Google are deeply unsatisfactory. As of today, the Absher app remains available in both the Apple App store and the Google Play Store even though they can easily remove it," Speier was quoted as saying. Apple was yet to announce its decision.
Absher allows Saudi users to access government services and also offers features which allow "Saudi men to grant and rescind travel permission for women and to set up SMS alerts for when women use their passports". An earlier report suggested Saudi men could use the app to control female dependents.
Human rights groups such as Amnesty International have also criticised Google and Apple for allowing the app on their platforms.
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
