Google Reportedly Rolls Back Gboard's Enhanced Voice Typing for Some Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 Users

Google is reportedly pulling back the "enhanced voice typing" feature from the Gboard app for some Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 smartphone users. The new feature on the Gboard app allowed Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 users to dictate text and use other voice commands with Google Assistant for an enhanced typing experience. The Gboard feature that was first spotted back in August this year was rolling out to select users earlier this week. As Google is rolling back the enhanced voice typing upgrade, some Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 users are getting the standard voice typing option.

According to 9to5Google, Google removed settings for the new capability and reverted to the old dictation experience, earlier today. Previously, Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 users were getting the option of enhanced voice typing and auto punctuation within Gboard's settings page. With enhanced voice typing, users could "save time" by dictating texts and use commands like clear to remove text messages instead of using backspace. However, it was reported that the feature was still being developed as some functionalities did not work properly. Similarly, the auto punctuation allowed users to get punctuation marks automatically on to the script. Earlier, users had to specifically give commands like 'comma,' 'full stop,' and more to get them directly on the text script.

Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 users can still check the availability of the enhanced voice typing by opening Gboard and tapping the microphone icon. If the banner "NEW" appears, the feature is still available on the device. At the moment, it is unclear why Google rolled back the feature for some users; however, the company might likely be improving the option. Google might also workaround to rollout the feature to other Pixel users including Google Pixel 3 users. Similarly, it was reported that the Gboard's enhanced voice typing would support more commands such as 'Send' for sending text messages. Therefore, it is expected that the next upgrade may address these issues.