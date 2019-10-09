Take the pledge to vote

Google Requires Android Manufacturers to Include Digital Wellbeing, USB Type-C PD

Google has introduced new guidelines for Android device manufacturers which mandates them to have USB Type-C PD and Digital Wellbeing.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 9, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
Google Requires Android Manufacturers to Include Digital Wellbeing, USB Type-C PD
Image for Representation

Google has introduced new guidelines for Android device makers which they must follow in order to use its services. According to technical documents obtained by XDA Developers, one of the more notable changes ushered in by Google is that it will require new Android devices to be compatible with USB-C PD (Power Delivery) chargers.

Notably, USB-C PD is an open standard for USB-C that allows for fast charging, but manufacturers have skirted it in favour of proprietary fast-charging methods. According to tests conducted by Android Authority, OnePlus’ Warp Charge, Samsung’s Fast Charge, and other technologies have not been compatible with third-party accessories in the past.

In order to get the advertised speeds, one had to make use of the chargers that came in the box. As XDA Developers reported, Google had merely suggested, during the launch of Android 7 Nougat, that developers shy away from proprietary charging methods, and that, someday, it “might require all type-C devices to support full interoperability with standard type-C chargers.” It seems that they have finally made the move mandatory.

Another change that Google has brought is the requirement of Digital Wellbeing. Digital Wellbeing is a tool introduced with Android 9 Pie that can monitor app usage and notifications and adjust user screen’s color profile to reduce eye fatigue. Furthermore, its Family Link parental controls help parents monitor and control their family’s devices. According to Google, manufacturers must add these features into new phones and tablets using Android 9 or Android 10 henceforth. Furthermore, devices updated to either operating system post-September 3, must also contain these features.

 

