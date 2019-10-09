Google Requires Android Manufacturers to Include Digital Wellbeing, USB Type-C PD
Google has introduced new guidelines for Android device manufacturers which mandates them to have USB Type-C PD and Digital Wellbeing.
Image for Representation
Google has introduced new guidelines for Android device makers which they must follow in order to use its services. According to technical documents obtained by XDA Developers, one of the more notable changes ushered in by Google is that it will require new Android devices to be compatible with USB-C PD (Power Delivery) chargers.
Notably, USB-C PD is an open standard for USB-C that allows for fast charging, but manufacturers have skirted it in favour of proprietary fast-charging methods. According to tests conducted by Android Authority, OnePlus’ Warp Charge, Samsung’s Fast Charge, and other technologies have not been compatible with third-party accessories in the past.
In order to get the advertised speeds, one had to make use of the chargers that came in the box. As XDA Developers reported, Google had merely suggested, during the launch of Android 7 Nougat, that developers shy away from proprietary charging methods, and that, someday, it “might require all type-C devices to support full interoperability with standard type-C chargers.” It seems that they have finally made the move mandatory.
Another change that Google has brought is the requirement of Digital Wellbeing. Digital Wellbeing is a tool introduced with Android 9 Pie that can monitor app usage and notifications and adjust user screen’s color profile to reduce eye fatigue. Furthermore, its Family Link parental controls help parents monitor and control their family’s devices. According to Google, manufacturers must add these features into new phones and tablets using Android 9 or Android 10 henceforth. Furthermore, devices updated to either operating system post-September 3, must also contain these features.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish
- Remember the Adorable Dad-Daughter Duo? They Are Back With ‘Girls Like You’ Sequel