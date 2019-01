Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi

Earlier this week, Google had to deal with a customer's rather unique way of protesting. An allegedly irate customer of a claimed-to-be-faulty Google Pixel phone quite literally went to town and put up posters not entirely generous about Google and the Pixel line-up of Android phones that they make. His claim was that his Google Pixel phone, reportedly purchased in early 2017, started developing multiple issues within the first year of usage. ( here ) Now however, Google has responded to the customer, Manu Aggarwal from Haryana, and his allegations against Google.Google, in its official statement, has completely denied that the customer’s phone wasn’t attended to by the service center at various stages. “For Pixel, we have a world-class after-sales service network in India. In this particular case, when the customer was dissatisfied with our repeated efforts and response to his service request, we offered a free of cost repair or a new device, in line with our warranty policy,” says a Google India spokesperson in an official statement shared with News18.It all started out when Aggarwal’s Pixel phone developed some issue and was submitted to a Google Pixel service center for repairs. The user had claimed in various social media posts that the phone was accepted for repairs at the service center multiple times, but always returned with the same issues persisting. He even tagged Google CEO Sundar Pichai as well Prime Minister Narendra Modi in some of his tweets. Eventually, he started putting up posters around Delhi alleging that Pixel phones "restart, freeze, and crash constantly". He went on to advertise on some posters that no one should buy the Pixel, Pixel 2 or Pixel 3 phones.Google says that they have attempted to resolve the issue multiple times, and say that the customer’s redressal demands do not meet with Google’s device repair and replacement policy. “He has however repeatedly failed to accept the replacement and has instead demanded two units of the next-gen Pixel. Unfortunately, we cannot give in to misuse of our policy or coercion, and are unable to comply with his unreasonable demands,” adds the Google India spokesperson. It is reported that Aggarwal owns the first generation Google Pixel phone.