Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Resume on Reboot Feature Aims to Make OTA Updates Faster

Google's ‘Resume on Reboot’ feature will most likely work on devices compatible with a future Android 10 update.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 13, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google Resume on Reboot Feature Aims to Make OTA Updates Faster
Image for representation

Google is currently working on a new feature called Resume on Reboot, which will let you use your device without keying in your login credentials after an OTA update. Generally, there are two ways in which Android users can install OTA updates on their device. First, for devices that don’t have an A/B dual partition, the OTA update package is downloaded to the device’s cache, following which the device reboots into recovery and the OTA update package is flashed through recovery.

The second is for devices that do have A/B dual partition. In this case, the OTA package is downloaded to the device cache, flashed to the inactive partition, and the newly updated inactive partition is swapped with the other partition when the user reboots. In terms of user experience, the second method is better as the user doesn’t have to wait in recovery for the update to flash. However, in both cases, the user has to unlock their device and verify credentials after it reboots, in order to complete the installation.

The feature was spotted on the Android Gerrit, and according to the description of the AOSP commit, the recovery system will be able to securely store the user's lock screen knowledge factor when an OTA is downloaded. Since the feature requires an HAL called IRebootEscrow, it will not be available on every device. Hence, it will most likely work on devices following a future Android 10 update, or perhaps as late as Android 11.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram