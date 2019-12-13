Google Resume on Reboot Feature Aims to Make OTA Updates Faster

Google is currently working on a new feature called Resume on Reboot, which will let you use your device without keying in your login credentials after an OTA update. Generally, there are two ways in which Android users can install OTA updates on their device. First, for devices that don’t have an A/B dual partition, the OTA update package is downloaded to the device’s cache, following which the device reboots into recovery and the OTA update package is flashed through recovery.

The second is for devices that do have A/B dual partition. In this case, the OTA package is downloaded to the device cache, flashed to the inactive partition, and the newly updated inactive partition is swapped with the other partition when the user reboots. In terms of user experience, the second method is better as the user doesn’t have to wait in recovery for the update to flash. However, in both cases, the user has to unlock their device and verify credentials after it reboots, in order to complete the installation.

The feature was spotted on the Android Gerrit, and according to the description of the AOSP commit, the recovery system will be able to securely store the user's lock screen knowledge factor when an OTA is downloaded. Since the feature requires an HAL called IRebootEscrow, it will not be available on every device. Hence, it will most likely work on devices following a future Android 10 update, or perhaps as late as Android 11.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.