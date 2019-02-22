English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Returns to Apple Watch With Note-Taking App
After a year break from the Apple Watch, Google makes a comeback with note-taking app Keep.
Google Returns to Apple Watch With Note-Taking App (photo for representation)
Loading...
On Tuesday the latest version of Google's Keep was released for the Apple Watch, marking the official return of Google-branded applications with watchOS support. In 2017, not only did Google applications cease having Watch support, but also Amazon and eBay abandoned the platform. While the latter two still don't have respective Watch applications available, Google has returned with a watchOS-compatible note-taking app.
View image on Twitter
Sure, Keep is no Maps, but it does mean that Google's Apple Watch-support hiatus has come to an end. The app allows users to create, edit, and share lists and notes, as well as make reminders and revisit notes made on a different device. Plus, the application has audio support, so the you can record a voice memo and have it automatically transcribed and saved.
While there still hasn't been an explanation as to why all these companies discontinued Apple Watch support on their respective applications, Google did tell Engadget that "that it expects Maps to support the Apple Watch again ‘in the future.'" Perhaps, that's now on the horizon since Google has officially returned to the platform.
Keep is free on the App Store for all devices and now you can reference the notes you made on your iPad on your Apple Watch and vice versa.
View image on Twitter
When you're lost in thought, don't lose your thoughts. Record them on the go with #GoogleKeep on Apple Watch. https://t.co/KgbMNmdoiJ pic.twitter.com/zP0CvPrqUf— Google Docs (@googledocs) February 19, 2019
Sure, Keep is no Maps, but it does mean that Google's Apple Watch-support hiatus has come to an end. The app allows users to create, edit, and share lists and notes, as well as make reminders and revisit notes made on a different device. Plus, the application has audio support, so the you can record a voice memo and have it automatically transcribed and saved.
While there still hasn't been an explanation as to why all these companies discontinued Apple Watch support on their respective applications, Google did tell Engadget that "that it expects Maps to support the Apple Watch again ‘in the future.'" Perhaps, that's now on the horizon since Google has officially returned to the platform.
Keep is free on the App Store for all devices and now you can reference the notes you made on your iPad on your Apple Watch and vice versa.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Here’s How to Buy UC Credits Using Paytm
- Kangana Ranaut’s Rani Lakshmibai Fights the British on a Dummy Horse, Twitter Goes Berserk
- Anil Kapoor on Madhuri Dixit: We've Worked in 18 Films, Could Tell Each Other's Responses on Camera
- Samsung Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e Now Up For Preorders; Prices Start Rs 55,900
- Skyfall? Space Probe Takes Aim, Set to to Fire Bullet into Asteroid
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results