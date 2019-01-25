Google Reveals New Editing Features for Gmail

Last year Google announced called Smart Compose an extension of Gmail’s Smart Reply feature that suggests complete sentences within the body of an email while you are writing. The company is now adding yet another feature to Gmail to make your lives easier.The latest features include new shortcuts to undo or redo while you are in the compose window, as well as new shortcut for strikethrough text. These new shortcuts should be added to each end of the formatting menu located at the bottom of the compose window.The undo and redo action shortcuts are simple yet useful features that you see in most document editing apps. With the addition of these, Gmail will allow users to undo actions for when you accidentally delete your text. Similarly, the redo will do the opposite.There's also a new redo option. The two buttons for undo and redo are respectively represented by curved backward and forward arrows which are located on the left-hand side of the formatting menu.Lastly, the new strikethrough button has also been introduced to give user a quick way to highlight a change in their emails."Strikethrough is a visual cue that something has been completed or can be used as an edit suggestion. We've heard from you that this functionality is critical to quickly and efficiently write emails, especially when you want to visually indicate a change in language," says Google on its G-Suite blog.The new features are said to be rolling out in the coming few days for all Gmail users on the web as well as G-Suite users.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.