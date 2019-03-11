English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Rolling Out AR Effect Tools For YouTube Stories
Google believes, proper anchoring of the virtual content to the real world is the most difficult challenge -- like precisely tracking dynamic surface geometries across smiles, frowns or smirks.
Google Rolling Out AR Effect Tools For YouTube Stories (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...
Google is rolling out support for its advanced Augmented Reality (AR) effect tools for YouTube Stories to allow users to add animated masks, glasses, 3D hats and more such objects to their selfies. Google believes, proper anchoring of the virtual content to the real world is the most difficult challenge -- like precisely tracking dynamic surface geometries across smiles, frowns or smirks.
"To make all this possible, we employ Machine Learning (ML) to infer approximate 3D surface geometry to enable visual effects and ML Pipeline for Selfie AR," Artsiom Ablavatski and Ivan Grishchenko, Research Engineers, Google Artificial Intelligence (AI), wrote in a blog post on Saturday. The company claimed to have worked on improving the accuracy and robustness by refining processes.
"That way we can grow our dataset to increasingly challenging cases, such as grimaces, oblique angle and occlusions. Dataset augmentation techniques also expanded the available ground truth data, developing model resilience to artefacts like camera imperfections or extreme lighting conditions," the post said. Facebook and Instagram already support AR filters for Stories on their platforms.
"We are excited to share this new technology with creators, users and developers alike. In the future we plan to broaden this technology to more Google products," Ablavatski and Grishchenko noted. The tech engine giant is also brining AR features to Maps to allow users to find their way with directions overlaid on top of the real world.
"To make all this possible, we employ Machine Learning (ML) to infer approximate 3D surface geometry to enable visual effects and ML Pipeline for Selfie AR," Artsiom Ablavatski and Ivan Grishchenko, Research Engineers, Google Artificial Intelligence (AI), wrote in a blog post on Saturday. The company claimed to have worked on improving the accuracy and robustness by refining processes.
"That way we can grow our dataset to increasingly challenging cases, such as grimaces, oblique angle and occlusions. Dataset augmentation techniques also expanded the available ground truth data, developing model resilience to artefacts like camera imperfections or extreme lighting conditions," the post said. Facebook and Instagram already support AR filters for Stories on their platforms.
"We are excited to share this new technology with creators, users and developers alike. In the future we plan to broaden this technology to more Google products," Ablavatski and Grishchenko noted. The tech engine giant is also brining AR features to Maps to allow users to find their way with directions overlaid on top of the real world.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Redmi 7 May Launch on March 18, Xiaomi CEO Hints Key Features And Price
- Avengers Endgame: Captain America to Iron Man, Official Look of the Surviving Superheros Revealed
- Battle of 2019: Election Commission Announces the 7-Phase Lok Sabha Polls
- Battle of 2019: Lok Sabha Election Polling Dates Announced
- 'He is Our Daddy, India's Daddy': Tamil Nadu Minister Gives PM Modi Paternal Designation
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results