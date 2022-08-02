Google Rolling Out The Merged Duo And Meet App For Android And iOS Users: All Details

Google has started the process of rebranding Duo as Meet by merging both the apps for Android and iOS users. As per the report by 9to5Google, the platform is being updated for a wide set of users in the past few days. The change can be seen in the Google Duo app version 170 running on both Android and iOS devices.

We checked for the new version of Duo on our devices, but it seems the update is limited to a few countries for now. It has been mentioned that the Duo and Meet app will be called Google Meet with the existing branding. We should get to hear more about these changes from Google itself in the coming months as the app transition comes to an end.

Google has made a habit of chopping and changing its products, and even closing them out of nowhere. The new decision from the company seems like a strange one, as Meet primarily caters to the business, and was more like a Zoom, Teams alternative.

While Duo is Google’s FaceTime-like platform for Android smartphone users. “This integrated experience will provide users with a single solution for both video calling and meetings with people across their lives,” Google had mentioned.

Meet will cease to exist, and the platform will be called Duo for all devices. Google is bringing these changes and users won’t have to pay anything to use the new and unified Duo app in the near future.

Google says the Meet app will continue to work, and the platform will be available through the built-in Gmail feature. The new features that you can expect to see on Duo after this merger includes customisable virtual backgrounds in calls and meetings, live sharing of content, video calls with up to 100 participants, and scheduled meetings for the whole group.

