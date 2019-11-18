Take the pledge to vote

Google Rolls-Out Ambient Mode for Google Assistant to More Android Users

While the Ambient Mode was earlier available for Nokia 7.2 and 6.2, it has now been rolled out to Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and Nokia 6.1 Plus as well.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 18, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
Google is expanding its Ambient Mode feature for Google Assistant to more Android devices. According to a Google blog post, the Ambient Mode feature turns the screen of an Android phone into smart display, showing essential information including upcoming calendar appointments as well as reminders, the current weather, notifications, reminders, music controls and smart home controls. It also turns users' smartphone into a digital photo frame using an image from Google Photos app on the device. The Ambient Mode feature for Google Assistant was announced by the search engine giant at IFA 2019. During the launch, the feature was available only on two tablets - Lenovo Smart Tab M8 HD and Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab and a couple of handsets smartphones were added including the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2.

According to a report, a few owners of Xiaomi's Redmi K20 Pro, and Nokia 6.1 Plus claim to have received the Ambient Mode feature. Another Poco F1 user also shared a screenshot on Reddit claiming to have received the feature on the device. The report further stated that if the Ambient Mode feature is available on users' device running Android 10, they can enable it by going to Settings > Assistant > Say "Hey Google." On Android 9 Pie, users can go to Google App Settings > Assistant > Devices (Phone).

Google explained how the Google Assistant's Ambient Mode works on its blog: "While your mobile device is charging on a nightstand, living room table, or kitchen counter, it can still help you stay on top of your day. Google Assistant's Ambient Mode is a new visual overview that makes it easier to see notifications and reminders, start a playlist and control smart home devices on the lock screen of your device. When you’re done, your screen will turn into a personal digital photo frame linked to your Google Photos account to add another personal touch."

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
