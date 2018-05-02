English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google Rolls Out '.app' Domain Name

Till May 7, users can register ".app" domains through Google's "Early Access Programme."

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2018, 2:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Rolls Out '.app' Domain Name
Representative Image: Reuters
Just like .com or .org, Google has now rolled out ".app" top-level domain (TLD) for app developers who can book the domain name from Google Registry. A TLD is the last part of a domain name, like .com in "www.google.com" or .google in "blog.google". ".app that come with added security is the first top-level domain (TLD) to require HTTPS encryption," Google said in a blog post on Tuesday.

A key benefit of the .app domain is that security is built in. "The big difference is that HTTPS is required to connect to all .app websites, helping protect against ad malware and tracking injection by ISPs, in addition to safeguarding against spying on open WiFi networks," Google said.

Till May 7, users can register ".app" domains through Google's "Early Access Programme." Users can also pay more to secure other domains before the general public can get to them, the search-engine giant confirmed.

Watch: Honor 7X Review | The Upgrade to Your Honor 6X


 

Also read: Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22

Google acquired the top-level domain (TLD) ".app" in 2015 for $25 million.

Recently, Google also collaborated with CBSE in India to provide Indian students with all the exam related information directly on the Search engine. Beginning with the JEE Main exam results that were to be made public on Monday evening, students can now quickly, securely and seamlessly locate their score in various exams on their smartphone or desktop using Google Search.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You