English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Google Rolls Out '.app' Domain Name
Till May 7, users can register ".app" domains through Google's "Early Access Programme."
Representative Image: Reuters
Just like .com or .org, Google has now rolled out ".app" top-level domain (TLD) for app developers who can book the domain name from Google Registry. A TLD is the last part of a domain name, like .com in "www.google.com" or .google in "blog.google". ".app that come with added security is the first top-level domain (TLD) to require HTTPS encryption," Google said in a blog post on Tuesday.
A key benefit of the .app domain is that security is built in. "The big difference is that HTTPS is required to connect to all .app websites, helping protect against ad malware and tracking injection by ISPs, in addition to safeguarding against spying on open WiFi networks," Google said.
Till May 7, users can register ".app" domains through Google's "Early Access Programme." Users can also pay more to secure other domains before the general public can get to them, the search-engine giant confirmed.
Watch: Honor 7X Review | The Upgrade to Your Honor 6X
Also read: Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
Google acquired the top-level domain (TLD) ".app" in 2015 for $25 million.
Recently, Google also collaborated with CBSE in India to provide Indian students with all the exam related information directly on the Search engine. Beginning with the JEE Main exam results that were to be made public on Monday evening, students can now quickly, securely and seamlessly locate their score in various exams on their smartphone or desktop using Google Search.
Also Watch
A key benefit of the .app domain is that security is built in. "The big difference is that HTTPS is required to connect to all .app websites, helping protect against ad malware and tracking injection by ISPs, in addition to safeguarding against spying on open WiFi networks," Google said.
Till May 7, users can register ".app" domains through Google's "Early Access Programme." Users can also pay more to secure other domains before the general public can get to them, the search-engine giant confirmed.
Watch: Honor 7X Review | The Upgrade to Your Honor 6X
Also read: Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
Google acquired the top-level domain (TLD) ".app" in 2015 for $25 million.
Recently, Google also collaborated with CBSE in India to provide Indian students with all the exam related information directly on the Search engine. Beginning with the JEE Main exam results that were to be made public on Monday evening, students can now quickly, securely and seamlessly locate their score in various exams on their smartphone or desktop using Google Search.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate
- Djokovic Eyes Roland Garros and Promises His Form Will Improve
- Kapil Sharma Slaps Legal Notice on Journalist, Seeks Public Apology & Rs 100 Crore in Damages
- Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details
- Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special