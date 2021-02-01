Google Rolls Out Chrome 89 Beta Right After It Launched Chrome 88: Few Changes Explained

Google released the latest version of its web browser Chrome last month - version 88. Now, less than two weeks after the Chrome 88 launch, Google has launched the next version of Google Chrome (89) in the Beta Channel. While the Chrome 88 update came with new features like an improved password manager, improved dark mode, a new 'chip' UI, and a new Chrome flag for tab search, Chrome 89 is said to bring even more features. Let us take a look at what the next version of Google Chrome will offer.

According to a lowdown of the Google Chrome 89 Beta from Android Police, Google will be bringing its Privacy Sandbox with the next version of Chrome. Privacy Sandbox is Google's alternative to third-party cookies. It promises a way to curtail improper tracking while continuing to allow ad targeting within Chrome. Privacy Sandbox uses a technique called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) that creates clusters of large groups of people with similar browsing behaviour instead of targeting specific individuals. A new Privacy Sandbox page has been set up, which can be accessed by going in to Settings > Privacy and Security > Privacy Sandbox. Google isn't allowing websites to use Privacy Sandbox yet.

Another Google is bringing with Chrome 89 is to the Discover feed on the New Tab page. The description preview has been removed from the cards that appear in the Discover section. The title font has also been increased in size, and the cards are only separated by dividers.

Further, Site info popup is also getting a new interface on Android, which appears when users press the 'i' or lock icon in the address bar. The popup currently shows the full address, information about page security, and a list of granted permissions. With the new update, the popup includes a new flag and allows users to revoke permissions without opening Chrome's normal settings panel.

Google is also enabling Web NFC API by default with Chrome 89 on Android and for now. However, the functionality is very limited and the operation requires users to grant permission to NFC, as with other hardware like Microphone, camera, and more. Apart from this, Google is enabling Web Share for Chrome 89 on desktops and is now available on Windows and Chrome OS.

Apart from the abovementioned features, there is a slew of other features that Google testing with its new Chrome 89 beta version.