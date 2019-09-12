Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Rolls-out Dark Mode for Gmail on Android

The dark option will turn the background of the Gmail app dark gray, along with all the inbox folders and most emails.

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2019, 2:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google Rolls-out Dark Mode for Gmail on Android
Image: PhoneDog
Loading...

Google has started rolling out the dark mode for its Gmail app Android, over a week after the release of Android 10. The latest version of the Gmail app for Android is said to be available with version 2019.08.18.267044774, which is currently available on Play Store.

To access the Gmail app's dark mode, Pixel users with Android 10 need to download the latest version of Gmail on their phone. Then, they can go to settings, select the "theme" option, and chose between light, dark and a system default option, CNET reported on Wednesday. As per report, the dark option will turn the background of the Gmail app dark gray, along with all the inbox folders and most emails.

US based search engine giant teased the dark-themed Gmail app along with other new features on the Android website when Android 10 was launched. To recall, Google first started testing the dark mode on Android earlier this year, when it started rolling it out for a handful of users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram