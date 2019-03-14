Google Rolls Out Lookout, a Google Lens-Like App For The Visually Impaired: Watch Video

Since being announced at Google I/O last year, the company has been testing,improving and enhancing Lookout -- an app reminiscent of the Google Lens -- until its official launch on Tuesday; now, the AI-powered app is available -- as long as you're a Pixel owner.Lookout works by telling wearers -- Google recommends that users either place their device in a shirt's front pocket or wear it around their necks via a lanyard -- about "people, text, objects and much more as you move through a space." After the app is opened, all you have to do is ensure that it's facing forward, and Lookout will take care of the rest.Google warns users that the app is likely to identify a few things or people incorrectly, as it's a new technology and essentially operates on AI guesses. Though Lookout is only available in the US on Pixel devices set to English, Google "hope[s] to bring Lookout to more devices, countries and platforms soon."