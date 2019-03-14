English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Rolls Out Lookout, a Google Lens-Like App For The Visually Impaired: Watch Video
Google's Lookout, an AI-powered app that helps those with visual impairments understand their surroundings, has begun rolling out to Pixel owners.
Google Rolls Out Lookout, a Google Lens-Like App For The Visually Impaired: Watch Video (image: AFP)
Loading...
Since being announced at Google I/O last year, the company has been testing,improving and enhancing Lookout -- an app reminiscent of the Google Lens -- until its official launch on Tuesday; now, the AI-powered app is available -- as long as you're a Pixel owner.
Lookout works by telling wearers -- Google recommends that users either place their device in a shirt's front pocket or wear it around their necks via a lanyard -- about "people, text, objects and much more as you move through a space." After the app is opened, all you have to do is ensure that it's facing forward, and Lookout will take care of the rest.
Google warns users that the app is likely to identify a few things or people incorrectly, as it's a new technology and essentially operates on AI guesses. Though Lookout is only available in the US on Pixel devices set to English, Google "hope[s] to bring Lookout to more devices, countries and platforms soon."
Lookout works by telling wearers -- Google recommends that users either place their device in a shirt's front pocket or wear it around their necks via a lanyard -- about "people, text, objects and much more as you move through a space." After the app is opened, all you have to do is ensure that it's facing forward, and Lookout will take care of the rest.
Google warns users that the app is likely to identify a few things or people incorrectly, as it's a new technology and essentially operates on AI guesses. Though Lookout is only available in the US on Pixel devices set to English, Google "hope[s] to bring Lookout to more devices, countries and platforms soon."
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kids Around the World Are Bunking School This Friday for Largest Ever Protest on Climate Change
- Kartik Aaryan on Luka Chuppi: Some People Were Waiting to See Me Fall on My Face
- Facebook and Instagram Go Down for Over 8 Hours, Internet Brings out the Memes on Twitter
- Twitter is Getting Its Biggest Update in Years, And it is Not Hard to See The Instagram Stories Inspiration
- NASA Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity’s Parting Shot is a Beautiful Panorama
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results