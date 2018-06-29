English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Rolls Out 'Maps' Updates Globally
With the updates, users would be able to find exactly what they have been looking for, including restaurants, bars and cafes.
Google Rolls Out 'Maps' Updates Globally (photo for representation)
Google has now rolled out updates to its "Maps" globally that were introduced in May, including the redesigned "Explore" tab with quick recommendations for eatries and more. With the updates, users would be able to find exactly what they have been looking for, including restaurants, bars and cafes. "Whether you're staying local or planning a trip, you can always find the perfect spot no matter where you are in the world," Sophia Lin, Senior Product Manager, Google Maps wrote in a blog post late on Tuesday.
Also Read: LG Launches X2 Smartphone with 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM
The new "Explore" tab would surface the top events and activities happening around, along with photos, descriptions and filter by categories like "good for kids," "cheap" or "indoor or outdoor." "Google Maps" would also keep a track of eateries featured in the "trending" lists that users have tried and would want to try out, based on their interests.
Also Read: Nokia A1 Plus With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Could Launch at IFA 2018
Additionally, the "Location History" feature would come with a "Your Match" choice, which, depending on a numeric rating would suggest users "how likely they are to enjoy a place based on their own preferences." The "Explore" tab is available to all Android and iOS users globally and the "Your Match" feature is accessible to Android users worldwide, Lin added.
Also Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
Also Read: LG Launches X2 Smartphone with 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM
The new "Explore" tab would surface the top events and activities happening around, along with photos, descriptions and filter by categories like "good for kids," "cheap" or "indoor or outdoor." "Google Maps" would also keep a track of eateries featured in the "trending" lists that users have tried and would want to try out, based on their interests.
Also Read: Nokia A1 Plus With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Could Launch at IFA 2018
Additionally, the "Location History" feature would come with a "Your Match" choice, which, depending on a numeric rating would suggest users "how likely they are to enjoy a place based on their own preferences." The "Explore" tab is available to all Android and iOS users globally and the "Your Match" feature is accessible to Android users worldwide, Lin added.
Also Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Death By WhatsApp: One Message and 24 Murders
- Sanju: Get a Sneak Peek of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Shaking a Leg Together
- Salman Khan to Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 11 Years For Inshallah?
- Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis Remembered in Google Doodle on 125th Birth Anniversary
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are So Coloured In Love; These Videos Are Proof