English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google Rolls Out 'Maps' Updates Globally

With the updates, users would be able to find exactly what they have been looking for, including restaurants, bars and cafes.

IANS

Updated:June 29, 2018, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Rolls Out 'Maps' Updates Globally
Google Rolls Out 'Maps' Updates Globally (photo for representation)
Google has now rolled out updates to its "Maps" globally that were introduced in May, including the redesigned "Explore" tab with quick recommendations for eatries and more. With the updates, users would be able to find exactly what they have been looking for, including restaurants, bars and cafes. "Whether you're staying local or planning a trip, you can always find the perfect spot no matter where you are in the world," Sophia Lin, Senior Product Manager, Google Maps wrote in a blog post late on Tuesday.

Also Read: LG Launches X2 Smartphone with 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM

The new "Explore" tab would surface the top events and activities happening around, along with photos, descriptions and filter by categories like "good for kids," "cheap" or "indoor or outdoor." "Google Maps" would also keep a track of eateries featured in the "trending" lists that users have tried and would want to try out, based on their interests.

Also Read: Nokia A1 Plus With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Could Launch at IFA 2018

Additionally, the "Location History" feature would come with a "Your Match" choice, which, depending on a numeric rating would suggest users "how likely they are to enjoy a place based on their own preferences." The "Explore" tab is available to all Android and iOS users globally and the "Your Match" feature is accessible to Android users worldwide, Lin added.

Also Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained



Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery