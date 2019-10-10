Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Google Rolls-Out New Design for Docs, Slides, Sheets Apps on Android

The design update on these apps follows a ‘Material Design’ overhaul that Google released on Sheets, Slides, Sites, and Slides on the Web in January.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 10, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
Google Rolls-Out New Design for Docs, Slides, Sheets Apps on Android
The design update on these apps follows a ‘Material Design’ overhaul that Google released on Sheets, Slides, Sites, and Slides on the Web in January.

Google has started rolling out a new design for the Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets apps on Android in order to bring consistency to the look and feel of the company’s G-Suite apps. The company, however, clarified that the updated apps have exactly the same functionality as the existing versions, with just some key “visual improvements”. These include a newly designed document list, “highly-legible typefaces”, consistent controls and new iconography.

The design update on these apps follows a ‘Material Design’ overhaul that Google released on Sheets, Slides, Sites, and Slides on the Web in January. With its focus on the ease of use, the Material Design offered redesigned buttons, dialogs and sidebars along with crisper iconography.

Following the January update for the Web apps, Google had then rolled out the Material Design for its Google Drive app on both Android and iOS in March. Later, even the Chrome browser and the Play Store app on Android got the design update. Google also explained on its G-Suite updates blog, “This Material redesign is part of a larger effort to bring consistency to the look and feel of our G Suite apps, with ease of use in mind.”

Now, the current batch of updates for Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets apps have started rolling out for users but could take up to 15 days to be universally available. So, check the Play Store app on your phone now to make sure you have the latest version of the apps installed.

