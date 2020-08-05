Google Rolls Out Pin Encrypted Safe Folder to Let Users Safeguard Their Private Files

As children share your devices for online classes and connect with friends in the social distancing times, Google has launched a new feature called Safe Folder in its Files app to help you keep personal content safe. 'Safe Folder' is a secure, 4-digit PIN encrypted folder that protects important documents, images, videos and audio files from being opened or accessed by others.

Google said that the folder is securely locked as soon as you switch away from the Files app, so none of its contents can be accessed when the app is in the background. "As a security assurance, it will ask for your PIN again on reentry. Even people that don't share devices can benefit from keeping the most important files safe," the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Google launched the Files app in 2017 to help people who live in countries such as India, Nigeria and Brazil and often run out of space on a daily basis. The app is now being used by over 150 million people globally each month.

Since launch, the app has deleted over 1 trillion files of digital clutter, which would take over 30,000 years "if you were to manually remove a duplicate, old meme or junk file every second". It has helped save over 400 petabytes of space on people's phones - around 1,400 years of nonstop HD video recording. The Files app has freed about 12GB of space every second, equivalent to 5,000 photos per second.

The company said that the 'Safe Folder' feature will start rolling out in beta for Files by Google now and will gradually expand over the following weeks. One can get the app at g.co/getfiles to keep the content safe and free up space.