Google Rolls Out Pixel 4 Like Assistant to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL owners will have to install the latest Google app beta to receive the update that brings the AI assistant to their smartphones.
Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Google has launched the new and improved Pixel 4-like version of its artificial intelligence assistant to older Android phones, specifically the Pixel 3. Earlier reports said there were several changes, which were made to Google Assistant on the Pixel 4. One of these was that the Google Assistant took up much less screen space on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Instead of taking over the entire screen, it now covers only one-third of the screen. For instance, answer to simple queries take up the bottom third, while the latest weather forecast the rest of the two-third. According to a report that cites a Reddit thread, the new look of the Google Assistant is showing up on some older Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL range of smartphones since November 9.
However, the report added that those with the particular model will have to install the latest Google app beta to receive the new look. Furthermore, the report adds that one has to activate the Google Assistant by saying 'Hey Google' or 'Ok Google', following which, the new user interface on the device starts showing a shorter panel. However, the panel is not transparent, like it is on the Pixel 4 devices. The Assistant icon is on the top left corner and the user's profile avatar is to the right, the report further added.
