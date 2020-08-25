Google ‘Sabrina’ Android TV Dongle is Just Around the Corner, But Will It Come to India

There was news earlier this year that Google is working on a new Android TV device codenamed ‘Sabrina’, only this time it would be in the shape of a dongle, or more like a Chromecast device. After some leaked details and a render mockup, we were left hanging although the likes of Xiaomi and Nokia have actually launched their own such products in India running on Android TV. Notably, a new FCC filing spotted by 9to5Google has revealed two Google devices with model numbers GZRNL and G9N9N. The former is listed as an ‘Interactive Media Streaming Device’ along with the name ‘Sabrina’ while the latter is a ‘Wireless Device’ which is likely the remote control. Sadly there are no other details on these devices except the mention of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

This essentially means that we could soon officially see the new device, possibly during the same day as the recently leaked unveiling date of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 on September 30. It will be interesting to see if Google will bring the Android TV dongle to India considering there are already a few on the market at very competitive pricing.

As per the last leaked information, Google’s Android TV dongle is expected to run on an Amlogic S905X2 chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz and paired with an ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It is expected to support 4K video as well as HDMI 2.1, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision standards. It is also expected to have support for an Auto Low-Latency Mode possibly to bring support for Google Stadia cloud gaming.