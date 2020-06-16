Google 'Sabrina' Android TV Dongle to Succeed Chromecast Ultra with 4K60p, HDR Support

Google is reportedly working on a new Android TV dongle codenamed 'Sabrina'. Although the name is not yet confirmed, but if reports are to be believed, then the Android TV dongle will be a successor of Google's Chromecast Ultra. According to reports, the Android TV dongle will be powered by the Amlogic S905X2 chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz and paired with an ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. It is also likely to come with a dedicated remote and Android TV software.

XDA Developers were able to get their hands on exclusive information pertaining to Google's newest streaming media device. The information was obtained from a pre-release firmware discovered by one of XDA’s developers. The report further suggests that 'Sabrina' will have a raft of new features, including support for 4K streaming in 60 fps, a dedicated Google Assistant button, HDR video playback, HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Vision, to promote an immersive viewing experience.

The report also mentions that that Android TV dongle will come with a pre-installed system called 'SabrinaService', which will include a feature called Auto Low Latency Mode. This allows the device to reduce lag when displaying or streaming videos automatically. The report also hints at the remote having dedicated Netflix and YouTube buttons, and a microphone as well. Among other features, Google's Android TV dongle is also likely to be packed with Broadcom's BCM43569 combo chip for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and Cadence's Tensilica HiFi 4 DSP.

As far as the design is concerned, Google's upcoming Android TV dongle is likely to be available in Black, White and a new light pink shade. The dongle is expected to sport a smooth surface with a sandstone-like texture. The remote may come in plain white, although there could be other colour options to match the design of the streaming device as well. As of now, there is no word on when Google will launch the Android TV dongle.