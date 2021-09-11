Google Search Finally Getting Dark Theme On Desktop, Months After Announcement

Mountain View, California-based giant Google is finally rolling out a dark mode for Search on desktop. The change had been spotted as far back as December 2020, but is being rolled out to all users now. Google is pushing the update in a phased manner, and will reach all users “over the next few weeks." Google made the announcement in a blog post. Users can get the new dark theme by going into settings. A report in 9to5Google has said that some users have spotted a sun icon that can be used to toggle it on or off without going into the settings page.

Users can check for the dark theme by going into Settings > Search Settings > Appearance and selecting “dark." There’s also a “device default" option that will automatically update the theme based on your device’s settings. According to the 9to5Google report, some users are spotting a sun icon that will be used to toggle on and off. However, it is not clear if its part of an official part of the update or just another test. The new “Appearance" settings gives users three options - Device default, Dark theme, Light theme.

Google, in its blog post, said that Search pages include the Google homepage, search results page, and Search settings, among others. The dark grey background will appear wherever users are signed in with their Google Account on desktop. Google has also acknowledged that there were user requests for this feature, and said the Search dark theme would be fully available in the coming weeks. The feature is being tested to mobile as well, but that is not being rolled out yet.

