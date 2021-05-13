Google Search Finally Starts Rolling Out Dark Mode for Desktop Browsers

Google has finally started rolling out Dark Mode for the desktop version of Google Search months after testing it with select users. Spotted by social media consultant and industry commentator Matt Navarra, the Google Search dark theme is slowly making its way to users on Windows 10 and macOS platforms. It seems that the Dark Mode appears with search results, and there’s a dedicated shortcut ‘turn on,’ as per a screenshot. As expected, the dark mode turns the entire search page in black shade, though fonts now turn white. It is reported that the mode not just works with Google Chrome but is also compatible with browsers such as Mozilla’s Firefox and Microsoft’s Edge. Although Google remains the world’s most used search engine, it will still give an edge over its competitor’s like DuckDuckGo and Bing. Moreover, Google had introduced dark mode on Android phones in May 2020.

At the moment, the rollout appears to be region-specific, and many Indian users are yet to receive the feature. On the other hand, an official statement from Google is also awaited. Google may also bring dark mode with more desktop browsers like Brave and Opera. Until now, many browsers started rolling out inbuilt dark mode, but they were not compatible with Google Search, despite availability. The company is updating search to help users find COVID-19-related info more seamlessly. Google Search also lets users search COVID-19 vaccine and test centres around them.

Google ‘dark theme’ on desktop is rolling out pic.twitter.com/fE6ODyQ9Xt— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 12, 2021

Back in April, Google also said that it would update its Search ranking system to show more active and accurate pages first. Google asked developers to update pages by mid-June this year to help both users and developers improve the browsing experience. The page experience update was initially announced in November and is designed as one of the factors to let Google’s ranking systems consider page experiences while surfacing pages on its search engine. The update would not show drastic changes, the company added in a post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here