Google Search for Desktop Getting New Layout for Music-Related Search Queries

Google is rolling out a redesigned layout for music-related search queries on desktop. According to 9to5Google, the software giant is adding a new panel on the left side of the screen where users can access information by selecting buttons like Overview, Lyrics, Videos, and Songs. The Knowledge Panel is still present on the right side that curates song details from Wikipedia and contains links to a streaming platform such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Gaana and more. However, the links (represented by music platforms' logos) are now arranged horizontally instead of vertically.

The new Google search layout for desktop appears to be limited to select regions and music-queries. The company is yet to share details over its global availability. If a user clicks on the buttons on the left panel, Google will show results corresponding to the option. For instance, if users select Videos, a page with videos from YouTube and else will appear. As expected, Overview will display information from Wikipedia and other open-source networks. The Share button has also been moved here. The new panel on the right also contains the album artwork.

Recently, Google search for Android and iOS smartphones started getting a new design. The software giant had explained that the latest design would have more clarity and a better focus on the search query with bolder texts and a cleaner interface. Google also shared an image of the upcoming design where the knowledge graph has a white background instead of a blue finish. The new design also puts more information higher up the page that reduces some visual clutter, to allow users to access quick information without forcing them to scroll down too far. Additionally, the new design is said to be "bubblier" and "bouncier." The company says that the redesigned Google logo has a lot of roundness to it.