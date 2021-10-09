Google Search Gets Feature That Will Allow You To Tune Your Guitar: How To Do It

Google has added a new feature to its search that allows users to tune their guitars. Google Search will use your smartphone’s microphone to tune a stringed instrument with ease. The new in-built tuner works like any other guitar tuning app available on different app stores. The feature is now live and users just need an updated browser and a phone (or PC) with a microphone to access it. The feature is live already and works like any other guitar tuning app. Users can access the tuner by typing “Google tuner" in the Google Search bar.

The rollout of the latest feature was first spotted by Android Police. The report says that Google unveiled the feature on Thursday, October 7. The interface of the tuner is familiar and the tuner works like any other guitar tuner app that users can download from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. When a user plays a string on their guitar, the tuner will quickly catch the note and give suggestions to tighten or loosen the string.

Users need to give Google access to their device’s microphone. The output from the instrument tuner will depend on the quality of the microphone.

This comes after Google added search filters for Gmail on Android. The feature allows users to easily filter search results on their mobile. The search filters should appear below the search box on the Gmail app. The filter can be a name or a specific timeframe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.