Google Search Getting Continuous Scroll Instead Of Multiple Pages For Search Results

Google Search is getting a substantial change. The search results will be shown in a continuous scroll instead of multiple pages from now on, the company has announced. Google said that the new design is more intuitive for users and it encourages curiosity in the “Information Age." Google said that its continuous scroll does no mean infinite scroll. The new design will just allow users to view four pages at once, followed by a “See More" button.

“While you can often find what you’re looking for in the first few results, sometimes you want to keep looking. In fact, most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results. With this update, people can now seamlessly do this, browsing through many different results, before needing to click the ‘See more’ button," Google said in its announcement. Now, this change had many advertisers concerned as to what will happen to their Google Ads on mobile devices. Regarding this, Google Ads’ product manager Mohamed Farid was quoted in a Search Engine Land report as saying that the change does no affect how the ad auction works or the way Ad Rank is calculated.

Google is said to have been testing this feature for some time. It is not known as to how soon this change will reflect on our Google Search, but Google says that it will gradually roll out starting today for most English searches on mobile in the US.

