Google Search is Getting Dark Mode on Desktop: Everything You Need to Know

Mountain View, California-based giant Google is testing dark mode for its desktop search. The company said that the testing has already started for some users, where the background of Google search pages will appear in a dark grey shade. The dark mode on Google search will also be able to follow the default system theme on your desktop, according to reports. It is not clear as to how widely the test has been rolled out, but reports suggest that several people are already seeing the dark mode on their Google Search.

It is also unclear when dark mode for search may be officially rolled out. Google, in a statement to The Verge, confirmed that the company is testing dark mode on desktop search, but said that it doesn't have anything specific to announce right now. If users launch an incognito window on Chrome (or in Chrome OS), they might be greeted with a new message on their search. A box points out that "Dark theme is now available" and allows users to turn the settings on with a shortcut button. Further, in Search settings, Google offers users the ability to match the dark mode with the system theme. Most of the Google products that have a dark mode on web have an option of enabling it manually. There are no design changes being reported alongside the availability of dark mode on Google Search.

This is not the first time it is being reported that Google is testing a dark mode for Search on desktop. In January this year, 9to5Google had reported that Google is A/B testing a dark mode for Search on desktop.