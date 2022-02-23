Google Search Is Getting 'Darker' Dark Mode: How it Looks

Google is making its Dark Mode ‘darker’ with a new update. As spotted by 9to5Google, the company is testing a darker Dark Mode on the Google Search desktop version with select users, and the official release does not seem far away. If you’ve used Dark Mode on your web browser (Chrome, Web, Opera, or even Safari), the shade is closer to Grey than actual black. Though the grey shade helps maintain the contrast ratio with search results, users have always demanded the proper Dark Mode that may look stunning with high-end hardware like OLED screens. The report adds that the rollout “does not appear to be" limited to a specific operating system.

The report has also added a screenshot where we can notice the clear difference in the existing and newer Dark Modes. However, the darker Dark Mode offers a brighter font colour that may not be everyone’s cup of tea. In that case, we hope that Alphabet-owned Google will consider giving options like the bright mode, standard Dark Mode, and enhanced Dark Mode.

Advertisement

Google Search started adding dark mode support via a server-side update in September 2021. The option is available on multiple web browsers such as Brave, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Mozilla Firefox. The update essentially meant that users can change the appearance of their web browser to Dark Mode or dark that applies on all supported websites. Users can check for the dark theme by going into Settings > Search Settings > Appearance and selecting “dark".

Watch Video: Vivo V23 5G Review: For The Selfie Lovers

The Dark Mode on Google Search is also available on mobile web browsers. To use the feature, open Google Search on your smartphone’s web browser > click on the hamburger menu (three vertical lines) at the top right > settings > appearance > dark them > scroll down and save.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.