Google Search Is Said To be Getting This Useful 'Visual' Feature

Tech giant Google is reportedly testing adding Lens to desktop Search on the web. Google Lens is primarily a visual lookup tool for mobile devices, but it is been branching out to Chrome. The next expansion could see Google Search on the desktop web add Lens, reports 9To5Google. According to a user browsing with Incognito Mode, Lens on google.com appears in the search field next to the voice microphone.

The visual search tool is using the latest, whole-bodied camera icon that the Google app also uses.

In adding to the Search bar everywhere, Google is very much increasing the prominence of Lens, the report said. Meanwhile, a different gray camera icon today is only found in images.google.com, while the results page already lets you run a Google Lens query, it added.

Tapping invites the user to “Search any image with Google Lens", with the ability to “drag an image here" or upload via the standard file picker." The image appears at the left, while Knowledge Panels (when available) appear at the top-right followed by a grid of “Visual matches". Lens.google.com also lets you upload another image and search for something else.

Google Lens is coming to desktop as Apple’s platforms increasingly offer similar visual lookup tools, the report said.

