Google Search New Feature Rolling To Give Users Context About Results: How To Use

Google earlier this year launched a new feature for search results known as “About this result." The feature offers users context/ additional information about the websites that appear in the search results. The feature was earlier rolled out in the US, and is now rolling out in beta for users in India. The feature gives a little bit of context of the website or links that appear in the search results in a card on the right side of the screen. The feature was first found by the folks at Only Tech and has now been verified by News18 as rolling out to users in beta.

The “About this result" feature gives users more information about each search result. Google says that the feature helps users “find helpful information without having to do another search." The feature is being rolled out on desktop, mobile, and all other platforms. Users can access the ‘About this result’ card by clicking on the three dots on the top right corner of each search result. In most cases, Google will show a description of the search subject from Wikipedia. The cards will also users information about some of the important factors used by Google Search to connect results to their queries.

Google recently finally rolled out a dark mode for Search on desktop. The change had been spotted as far back as December 2020, but started rolling out to users only recently. Users can get the new dark theme by going into settings.

