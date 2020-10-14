Google 'Search On' Event to Take Place on October 15: How to Watch Live Stream

Google is hosting its this year's developers' event on October 15 at 12PM PT(October 16, 12:30AM IST). The search giant is calling the upcoming event Google 'Search On,' therefore, indicating the company's focus on its search engine and more. Every year, Google hosts I/O, its multi-day developers' conference that allows Google developers to connect with others as well as serves as a launching point for the company to showcase new products and services. This year, Google cancelled the I/O event owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Google hosted its 'Launch Night' event where the company unveiled a bunch of new products including all-new Chromecast with Google TV, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and a new Nest speaker. Google's 'Search On' event will be more focused on the under the hood features, and it is taking place online. The upcoming event will be a live-streamed on both YouTube and the official Search On website.

According to 9to5Google, the invite from Google reads, "Every year, we make thousands of improvements to Google Search, from advancing our ability to understand language to introducing new features that organise the world's information in useful ways. We'd like to invite you to tune into our Search On livestream...where you'll hear about the latest ways that Google is harnessing the power of AI to help people understand the world around them."

At last year' I/O event, Google showcased the next-generation Google Assistant, Assistant driving mode, and Assistant support in Waze. The company had stated that the updated Assistant will stop relying on Google's data centres for computing needs but will instead bring the speech recognition to users' phones for a fast and smooth experience. Google had also unveiled the next phase of the Google Duplex for its Web client.