Google Search Testing New Feature That Shows TikTok and Instagram Short Videos in a Dedicated Carousel

Google app for Android and iOS is testing a new feature that will aggregate short videos from TikTok and Instagram, depending on the query. As per a report by TechCrunch, the search app will display short videos in a dedicated carousel, that would include content from other platforms as well including Google's own short-form video project Tangi. The report further notes that the short videos' carousel is different from Google's Stories, which rolled out in October 2020 on the Google apps and the phone's web client. Google Stories that appear with limited search queries also include short-form videos; however, they appear with its online publishing partners such as Forbes, USA Today, Vice, Now This, Bustle, Thrillist and others. The new carousel features videos from regular users.

At the moment, the dedicate short videos carousel is said to be in its early stages of development, and only a limited number of users have its access. As per a tweet by Twitter user Brian Freiesleben, Google appeared to include short videos from TikTok and Instagram with the query - American football team Green Bay Packers. The software giant will expand the feature with more search queries down the road. Though the update sounds significant as more forms of content are now appearing on Google Search, it is crucial to note that the platform already aggregates videos published on Facebook and Twitter.

However, when users click on a short video on Google search, they are redirected to the web version of the social platform and not the native mobile app, even if it's installed on your device. The report adds that the end result is that Google users are more likely to remain on the platform, as all it takes is a tap on the back arrow to return to the search results after watching the video. Google first started testing a short video carousel within the Google Discover feed, back in August.