Google Search Update to Help Movie Lovers in India, US With More Info
The Google Search app receives a new update that will be especially handy for those seeking to tune out and eat popcorn.
(Representative Image: Reuters)
If you like going to the movies, then you'll probably find this latest Google Search update handy. Imagine it's date night. You whip out your phone as it's time to pick a movie and a theatre that will suit your taste, schedule and location. Where to start? Well, usually most head straight for a search engine.
The results could entail clicking on individual sites, going back and forth. Tedious stuff.
To make this process easier, Google has come up with an update to optimize your time with a new organized way of viewing movies, their ratings, showtimes as well as theatre locations, in both Google Search (mobile browsers) and their Google app for Android. Patience iOS users, the company says an Apple-friendly version is on its way.
Now cinephiles can compare titles by their ratings and those organizing a date night can filter by location or showtime. By typing in something as specific as your city along with “showtimes” or “movies,” for example “Mountain View showtimes” you can opt to see results from your local theatre.
Once you've selected a movie, you can then click on the title to purchase tickets in advance, just as you could before.
Currently rolling out in the US and India in Hindi and English, there is no news of which countries could be next.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
