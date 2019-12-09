Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Google Will Soon be Able to Track That Courier Package You've Been Waiting For

Courier tracking will be available in all countries.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 9, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Google Will Soon be Able to Track That Courier Package You've Been Waiting For
Image for representation only.

Google now wants to make it easier for you to track any couriers that may be heading your way. The company is added a new tracking feature on Google Search. According to Google, this feature will help users in tracking the exact location of their package, without having to jump through hoops. In the announcement post, Google says this is “to make it easier to find, we have created a new package tracking feature that enables shipping companies to show people the status of their packages right on Search". The company will use the Early Adopters Program for its new feature.

Courier tracking will be available in all countries. To make it easier for users, the shipping companies are asked to sign-up to participate in this feature. Interestingly, Google has also asked the shipping companies to provide feedback, to improve the services in the near future. The shipping companies can participate by providing a RESTful JSON or XML API, which helps in the package tracking information. While Google hasn’t announced an official launch date for the feature, it is expected to be rolled out by next year.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

