Home » News » Tech » Google Search Will Soon Offer Blurred Explicit Images By Default
1-MIN READ

Google Search Will Soon Offer Blurred Explicit Images By Default

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 18:42 IST

Delhi, India

Search is getting more safety tools

Search is a big part of Google's userbase and the company wants to offer a wide range of safety tools for the product.

Google is going to make a big change on Search for people looking for images in the coming months. The search giant has confirmed that all the explicit images that show up in a search result will be blurred by default. Explicit images basically refer to any visual that contains gore, pornographic or graphic violence and Google says that Search will not show them in full details very soon.

Google is bringing this option as a part of its Safer Internet Day initiative this week. The company says the idea behind having this by default is to make sure that users of all ages do not encounter explicit images on the internet.

The blur option gets activated by default under the SafeSearch filtering method, and even if you don’t enable it, Google will automatically start blurring these visuals for everyone. Google shared the news about this feature via a blog post earlier this week.

Google continues to bring different safety tools every year, which it claims protects millions of internet users.

The company has also devised ways to prevent cyber frauds in countries like India, where you can easily misuse the understanding of digital payments and hack into bank accounts of the innocent victims. Child exploitation is a big concern in countries like the US where the law penalises companies for its negligence towards child protection.

Google is also eager to enter the AI chatbot battle, for which it has announced Bard this week, the ChatGPT rival in the market. Google is also hosting an AI event on February 8 where we could hear more about this product and other improvements that Google could bring to its products like Search, Maps and more. Microsoft has already used its partnership with Open AI to offer ChatGPT on Bing and Microsoft Edge web browser which is available across the globe.

first published:February 08, 2023, 18:42 IST
last updated:February 08, 2023, 18:42 IST
