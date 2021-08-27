Google Sheets Is Coming For MS Excel's Market With Context-Aware Formula Suggestions

Google Sheets is getting an update that brings new functionalities to the tool, in order to analyse data quicker. With the new update, it will be easier for Google Sheets to suggest in-line, sequential, context-aware suggestions for formulas and functions. The feature started rolling out to users earlier this week and is being rolled out to all users gradually. Google, in the blog post announcing the update, said that it trained a machine learning system with anonymous data to help create these forumla suggestions. The company says that the new suggestions will make it easier to write new formulas accurately and help make data analysis quicker and easier.

Google says that users can simply insert a formula into Sheets and suggestions will be displayed automatically while a user is typing in a cell. This will also show additional incremental suggestions in the drop down menu. The new formula suggestion tool will be available for all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, G Suite Business, and personal users. The update is being rolled out in a gradual manner, and it will take up to 15 days to reach all users. Once updated, users can activate the formula suggestions by going into Tools > Enable Formula Suggestions.

In a response to The Verge, Google said that the new suggestions can also identify headers and analyse how data is grouped to get an idea of what to suggest to the user.

