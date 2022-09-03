Google Shutting Down Hangouts Soon, Download Your Old Chats Now: How It Works

Google is pulling the plug on Hangouts in the coming months, and users are now getting mail from the company to download their old chats which will not be migrated. Hangouts will be replaced and users will be upgraded to Google Chat, as the company confirmed earlier this year.

And now, we can tell users that starting from November 1, 2022, Hangouts on the web will be replaced with Chat on the web.

Google says those who want to back up their Hangouts chats can use Google Takeout and download their data before January 1, 2023 when all the Hangouts data will be deleted.

Google assures users that Hangouts on the web and their conversations will be accessible till November 1, 2022.

Why Is Google Moving From Hangouts to Chat?

Google is replacing Hangouts with Chat as it offers a closer integration with other Google Workspace products and modern features like a gif picker and Spaces, a dedicated place for topic-based collaboration. Hangouts was becoming dated with its feature set, and Chats feels like a logical upgrade to the platform.

How Can Users Download The Chats?

So, if you want to download the Hangouts data, Google is asking users to use Google Takeout and download a copy of their chats before January 1, 2023. How does Takeout help you download the chats? You can read the steps given here.

What Happens To The Deleted Chats?

Google says that if you delete any chats from Hangouts, the content will be deleted from Chat as well.

What If User Does Not Want To Use Google Chat?

For those of you who don’t want to use Chat are being advised to stop using the platform altogether. They can even delete their chats or the Google account itself. Having said that, Google warns that deletion of the account will delete all the content belonging to the user, which includes files, emails, photos and more.

