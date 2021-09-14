Google Silently Launches New 5TB Cloud Storage Plan For Google One Users

Google One, the company’s subscription service that offers expanded cloud storage, has added a new 5TB plan. This comes as the second-highest cloud storage plan for Google Drive, which earlier maxed out at 10TB storage space and sits between 2TB and 10TB cloud storage. The new 5TB plan comes soon after Google ended the unlimited storage for Google Photos. Google offers up to 15GB of free Google Drive storage, combined for Gmail, Drive, Photos, Docs, Sheets, and other Google products.

The new 5TB storage plan has been silently introduced for Google One users. It is priced at $24.99 (roughly Rs 1,840) per month and $249.99 (roughly Rs 18,414) per year. There is an effective discount of 17 percent and bridges the gap between Google’s 2TB and 10TB cloud storage options. The 2TB cloud storage option is priced at $9.99 per month (Rs 650 in India) and the 10TB option is priced at $49.99 (roughly Rs 3,700). In India, Google One storage maxes out at 2TB in India.

The 5TB plan, according to a 9to5Google report, comes with the same benefits as the 2TB plan that include access to Google experts, option to add family, extra member benefits, 10 percent back on Google Store purchases, and a VPN for Android smartphones.

