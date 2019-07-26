Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google Sold Twice as Many Devices in Q2 2019, Thanks to the Affordable Pixel 3A and 3A XL

Google CEO Sundar Pichai attributed the success of the Pixel line-up, including Pixel 3A, which starts at Rs 28,000, to an expanded distribution network.

IANS

Updated:July 26, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google Sold Twice as Many Devices in Q2 2019, Thanks to the Affordable Pixel 3A and 3A XL
Image for Representation
Loading...

Taking the "budget phone" route seems to have worked for Google as the overall Pixel unit sales in the second quarter (Q2) of 2019 grew more than twice year-on-year (YoY), the company's CEO Sundar Pichai told investors. The Google CEO attributed the success of the Pixel line-up, including Pixel 3A, which starts at $399 US Dollars, to an expanded distribution network. Beating Wall Street expectations, Google's parent Alphabet posted revenue of $38.9 billion and a profit of $9.9 billion in its second-quarter earnings for 2019, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The tech giant has never broken out of concrete Pixel sales before, thus, making it difficult to know how many more units this increase involves. "The twice YoY growth touted comes following a doubling of the phone line-up with mid-tier devices joining the flagship models. Pichai's last comments about Pixel came in October 2018 following a question by an analyst about why Google's phone line-up wasn't more successful. Cited reasons at the time included not enough product inventory, and the need for a better go-to-market strategy and retail availability," according to 9to5Google.com.

This comes ahead of the Internet giant's annual "Made by Google" event, usually held in October, where it announces its next-generation Pixel devices.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram