English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Google Spent S7.4 Billion in Q4 2018 to Acquire Traffic, to Put Strain on Parent Alphabet Inc.'s Earnings

In total, Google had to pay as much as $7.45 billion to acquire traffic during the quarter.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Spent S7.4 Billion in Q4 2018 to Acquire Traffic, to Put Strain on Parent Alphabet Inc.'s Earnings
In total, Google had to pay as much as $7.45 billion to acquire traffic during the quarter.
Loading...
Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc reported solid Q4 2018 earnings and beat the Wall Street estimates for revenue and profit. However, the company’s stocks still slid, as investors are perhaps a bit worried about the spending in the same quarter. As per the numbers shared by Alphabet Inc., they repprtedly spent $31.07 billion in total fourth-quarter costs and expenses, which is up 26 percent from the same period last year. Capital expenditures also rose 64 percent compared to the same period last year, and was calculated at $7.08 billion.

Some of that spending was driven by Google. In Q4 2018, the advertising revenue reached $32.6 billion, which is a 20% increase year-on-year. Incidentally, Google had reported the same growth rate in the same quarter in 2017, which shows that growth could have slowed down in many ways.

Google also had to spend more to attract traffic, particularly to the search engine. This includes the deal that allowed Google to become the default search engine on Apple’s iOS devices. In total, Google had to pay as much as $7.45 billion to acquire traffic during the quarter. Incidentally, this was up 13% compared with Q3 2018, and up by 15% over Q4 2017.

Revenue from the cloud business and hardware including the Pixel smartphones and the Home smart speakers rose 31% to $6.49 billion.

Google's revenue for the quarter was $39.1 billion, up 22% from the $32.2 billion reported in the corresponding quarter the year before. At the same time, the operating income increased 13% and is now at $9.7 billion, compared with $8.6 billion in the same period in 2017.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram