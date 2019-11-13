Google Stadia App Available For iPhone, But You Can't Stream Games
Google is expanding the Stadia app to iOS but will only let owners of iPhones to manage the service.
Google Stadia has arrived on iPhones ahead of its launch next week. According to a report by 9To5Google, Stadia for iOS is not designed to play games. However, according to the Apple App Store, it can be used to manage Stadia on other devices. The subscription service, which has also appeared on the Google Play Store would allow owners of Pixel 4, Pixel 3a series to stream games directly onto their smartphones from Google's servers.
According to the product description on both Apple App Store and Google Play, one can use Stadia to play games on televisions with the Stadia Controller and Google Chromecast Ultra. They can also play games on Stadia across laptops, desktops and on select mobile devices, barring iOS devices.
It further supports Chrome OS tablets including "Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10, and HP Chromebook X2, and Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 family phones," as per its description on Google Play. To use Google's cloud gaming service, one needs a code that will be provided once they have a qualified purchase, such as Stadia's Founder's Edition or Stadia Premiere Edition. Google Stadia is scheduled to launch on November 19, in the US, UK, Canada and other regions with at least 31 games from 21 different publishers. The Founder’s Edition costs $130 for a hardware starter kit with three months of premium service, and $10 a month afterwards. The service will not be available in India at the time of launch.
